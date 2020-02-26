Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Diana J. Bendz, 74, of Vestal, was arrested Feb. 15 by N.Y. State Troopers for felony drunk driving following a one-car property damage accident on Rte. 14 near Starkey Point Road. She was charged with common law DWI and felony aggravated DWI with a 0.18% BAC or greater, and was later released with an appearance ticket.

Heaven L. Kriegar, 24, of Prattsburgh, was arrested Feb. 16 by State Troopers for drunk driving on State Rte. 53 in Wheeler. She was charged with common law DWI and DWI with a 0.08% BAC or greater, and was later released with an appearance ticket for Wheeler Town Court.

Jeffrey S. Gephart, 40, of Geneva, was arrested Feb. 17 by State Troopers for drunk driving on State Rte. 14 near Nutt Road in Torrey. He was charged with felony 1st degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and two counts of felony DWI with two prior convictions within 10 years. He was released to a third party and will answer later in Torrey Town Court.

Robert J. Murk, 54, of Elm St., Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 19 by Penn Yan Police Department Officers (PYPD) after a boy approached them and reported Murk had made inappropriate gestures toward him. Murk was found with marijuana and was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession. He was issued a warning regarding his behavior to the boy and an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court for the marijuana possession.

Chastity R. Schorpp, 33, of Millard St., Dundee, was arrested Feb. 19 by PYPD in a warrant for violation of probation. She was notified by police and turned herself in at PYPD. She was held at the Yates County Jail to await Centralized Arraignment Court.

Johnathan B. Mancuso, 24, of Cannon Hill Road, Gates, was arrested for drunk driving at 8:12 a.m. Feb. 21 by PYPD after being stopped for a violation. Showing signs of impairment, he failed field sobriety tests but refused a chemical tests. A license check showed his to be already suspended, and his vehicle was uninspected. He was charged with common law DWI, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO), and driving an uninspected vehicle. He was held at the county jail to await Arraignment Court.

Peter Bonacci, 48, of Bloomfield, was arrested Feb. 21 by PYPD after being stopped for speeding. A license check showed his to be suspended. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and failing to obey a traffic control device, and was released with appearance tickets for village court.

Jarrod D. Strong, 47, of Flat St., Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 21 by PYPD for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and was released with an appearance ticket for village court.

Philip Dinzler, 66, of Bassett St., Rushville, was arrested Feb. 21 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) on a warrant accusing him of subjecting a female victim to unwanted sexual contact. He was charged with forcible touching and 2nd degree harassment, and was held at the county jail to await Arraignment Court. He will answer in Potter Town Court later.

Ashley A. Montgomery, 37, of Benham St., Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 22 by PYPD after being stopped for a violation. A license check showed hers to have been suspended Feb. 3 pending prosecution for DWI. She was charged with 2nd degree AUO and driving an uninspected vehicle. She was released with appearance tickets for village court.

A one-car accident occurred Feb. 23 on Guyanoga Road in Jerusalem. YCSO reports Annabelle S. Young, 30, of Hathorn Ct., Elmira, was driving south when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer. Her vehicle left the road and rolled onto its side. Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Branchport/Keuka Park Fire Dept., and Medic 55 also responded. Two children in the vehicle were taken to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital complaining of neck pain. Young was found to be driving with only a learner’s permit, and was charged with unlicensed operation.