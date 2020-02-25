LIVONIA — New mothers and mothers-to-be are invited to participate in the newest addition of the Breastfeeding Friends of Livingston County (BFF) group.

This is a free drop-in breastfeeding group that is expanding through a collaborative effort between the Livonia Public Library and the Livingston County Department of Health.

The Breastfeeding Friends of Livingston County combines breastfeeding information with a relaxed, informal environment where moms can chat and learn about breastfeeding with Certified Lactation Counselors or a Registered Nurse. The Livonia location is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We are thrilled to launch the newest location in Livonia, which will give access to our northern residents while offering support for breastfeeding women in the community,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Public Health Director. “Chronic disease, which includes obesity, is one of our priority areas identified as a concern by the community. Breastfeeding is a proven, cost-effective intervention that can prevent maternal and childhood obesity.”

Not only did Livonia Public Library offer a space for this expanding group, they also adopted a policy. This policy ensures that the library is breastfeeding friendly and encourages patrons, employees, and management to have a positive and accepting attitude toward breastfeeding.

Frank Sykes, Director of the Livonia Public Library, states, "The Livonia Public Library is thrilled to provide a safe location for the Breastfeeding Group to meet. Through this partnership with the Livingston County Department of Health, residents in our area will now have free access to the vital information that many new parents need and may have previously been unable to obtain."

For more information about the Breastfeeding Friends of Livingston County or to find out how to make your business a breastfeeding friendly environment, call the Livingston County Department of Health at 243- 7299.