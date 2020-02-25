The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County Ag in the Classroom (AITC) Program is seeking volunteers to help celebrate Ag Literacy Week in Elementary Schools across the county.

Ag Literacy Week, which takes place annually across New York State, is scheduled for March 16-20. Each year, volunteers read the featured book to Elementary School students and engage them in an exciting follow-up activity.

The AITC program is currently seeking volunteers for this unique opportunity. Classroom visits can be scheduled throughout the month of March – not just during Ag Literacy Week.

Volunteers are matched with their local school district whenever possible. Previous education and/or agriculture experience is not required and readers are provided with all of the necessary supplies prior to their scheduled classroom visit.

This year’s featured book is Right This Very Minute by Lisl H. Detlefsen.

Right This Very Minute connects the foods we find ourselves wanting during the course of a day to the work farmers are doing every day to grow, raise and produce our food. This book will take students on an explorative journey to trace the food on their plate back to its source - the farmer.

This is the 14th year of the program in Livingston County.

During the 2019 celebration, the Livingston County Ag in the Classroom Program shared the book On the Farm, At the Market with more than 2,100 students (128 classrooms) across Livingston and Monroe counties. Twenty-two volunteers participated in Ag Literacy festivities.

For more information on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County Ag in the Classroom Program, contact Bernadette Harwood at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752 or beh53@cornell.edu.