Livingston County was brimming with 49 talented 4-H members at the annual Produced in New York Food Demonstration event. Creative use of a New York ingredient was abundant, as 4-H members prepared a recipe in front of judges, offered a sample for evaluation, and answered questions from the judges and audience members.

This year’s recipes included Peanut Butter Honey Energy Bites, Cauliflower Soup, Corn Pudding, Maple Snickerdoodles, Meatball Sliders, Blueberry Scones and more.

The event offers a chance to learn about NY food products and demonstrate culinary skills. It also serves as a fun introduction to presenting in public. Since several 4-H members present at the same time, this event can help youth build confidence in a less stressful setting.

4-H Educator Renee Hopkins said, “You can really see confidence bloom during this event. Youth learn how to harness their nerves and develop confidence in themselves by pushing through those jitters and creating food that families get excited about.”

Congratulations to the presenters: Eden Arnold, Dalton Bennett, Julianna Braun, Marshall Braun, Michaela Bugman, Rowyn Carter, Victoria Charlebois, Finn Cole, Jayden Coty, Audrey de Wit, Rian de Wit, Valarie Ellis, Devon Flick, Lindsay Flick, Fiona Gelb, Ty Halpenny, Alyssa Healy, Amara Jerome, Kamryn Jerome, Aydan Low, Aaron Lubberts, Cheyenne Lubberts, Brooke McGregor, Luca Mennucci, Maddalena Mennucci, Madelyn Mulvaney, Loghan Nowak, Colten Potts, Courtney Potts, Adrianna Robb, Kaelub Rodgers, Howie Sexton, Lucy Sexton, Lily Sharp, Onnolee Shutt, Reid Shutt, Emily Vattimo and Adelyn VerHague.

Cloverbud presenters (ages 5-7) included: Meredith Bugman, Brigid Cole, Madelyn Coty, Tucker Drum, Nathalie Gelb, Kiara Gramkee, Payton Halpenny, Aryia Marcellus, Giuseppe Mennucci, Elizabeth Mensinger and Sophia Young.

Due to their outstanding demonstrations, the following members have been invited to participate at the Produced in New York Food Demonstrations at the New York State Fair this August: Devon Flick, Lindsay Flick, Aydan Low, Lucy Sexton, Lily Sharp and Reid Shutt.

Many thanks to volunteer judges Joyce Benham, Mary Clark, Carolyn Czarnecki, Ann Davis, Bekah Finster, Marci Frutkoff, Tim Hayes, Donna Lindsay, Margaret Linsner, Gardner Low, Anna Macauley, Becky Minnich, Ron Niedermaier, Mary Ann Scharmberg, Holly Watson, Sue Werner, and Michelle Wolgast.

This year’s event was held at the United Methodist Church of Livonia and the Scottsburg United Methodist Church.

For more information about the Livingston County 4-H Program, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Livingston County at 585-991-5420 | 585-335-1752. Children can enroll in the 4-H program through the end of March 2020.