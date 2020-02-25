Annual event in Wayland helps area veterans

WAYLAND — The best way for the local youth to give back to the community is to put a smile on the hearts of veterans.

The Wayland American Legion and Wayland Ladies Auxiliary Post 402 has done this for nine years with the annual Luncheon and Fashion Show.

On Feb. 16, Wayland-Cohocton Boys Basketball and Cheerleaders were able to put on a Movie Night Out Fashion Show for the area veterans and community.

There was a basket raffle, 50/50, and door prizes for the event. All of the money goes to help with veteran’s area charities.

“We wanted the students to have a lot of fun and be comfortable this year. This event is all about letting the students be creative,” Kelly Harrison, Ladies Auxiliary President said. “We gave away movies, snacks, and popcorn for door prizes this time.”

DJ Dave Weaver, Live and In-Personated of Arkport, had the honor of doing the music for the show again this year.

“I think it is great for the kids to get involved in something like this early on in life. I am proud of them for supporting the local veterans,” he said. “They are the future of the Legion and this community. They will be taking over these events someday. I am honored to be asked to come out and DJ for these events.”

The students have grown into this event over the years. You see a lot of the same faces coming and going on the local runway. The new faces look up to the professionals for guidance as they walk up and down the aisle showing off the latest fashions.

The special time of the day comes at the end of the event with a few local servicemen walking brides down the aisle. It has been the highlight for the whole nine years of the show.

However, one young man may have stolen the show this year when he showed uncommon chivalry to his show partner. Rajhad Calvin is one of the newest show members of the event and he held his partner’s hand as she walked down the stairs. It got a positive response from everyone in the crowd.

Soldiers and brides this year are the following: US Navy Veteran, John Schuyler, US Navy Retired, Derek Hoffmeister, US Army Reserves, Connor Mark, Stephanie Megliore, Brittany Needham, and Jenna Sick.

Junior Models are the profressionals: Grace Bondgrena and Brody Gullo. They have done the fashion show their whole lives.

The Wayland-Cohocton fashion show students are the following: Allie Chapman, Skye Cody, Elizabeth Eddy, Chloe Fox, Hailey Gotshall-VanGorder, Hannah McGregor, Karis Parsons, Allie Powell, Madi Spencer, Kristen Wambold, Rajhad Calvin, Jamie Carman, DeAndre Green, Justin Horton, Cameron Huber, Thomas Mead, Justin Schwab, Nate Smalt, Ben Wood, and Blake Zastawrny.