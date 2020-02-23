HOUGHTON — A coalition of lawmakers and officials from 19 upstate counties gathered at Houghton College on Friday for a meeting of the InterCounty Association of Western New York.

The InterCounty Association meets monthly to discuss matters of mutual interest and concern. Policy and legislative objectives are established, and resolutions are forwarded to state officials for their consideration. This month's meeting included the following actions:

Passage of a resolution imploring state lawmakers to amend or delay implementation of bail and discovery reforms,

Passage of a resolution supporting increased state funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension County Associations, and

Passage of a resolution calling on the Governor and state legislative leaders to provide counties with permanent local authority over existing sales tax rates.

Guest speakers included Assemblyman Joseph Giglio (148th District), Houghton College President Dr. Shirley A. Mullen, Allegany County Legislative Board Chairman Curtis W. Crandall, and New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) General Counsel Patrick Cummings.

Allegany County officials in attendance included County Administrator Carissa Knapp, County Treasurer Terri Ross, InterCounty President and District V Legislator Brooke Harris, Clerk of the Board and InterCounty Delegate Brenda Rigby Riehle, District IV Legislator and InterCounty Delegate Gary Barnes, and InterCounty Secretary Jodi Adams.

The next meeting of the Association will be held on March 20 and hosted by Niagara County.