Anticipating eventual changes to state law, district looks to start transition

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Central School District is looking to get ahead of the curve.

School Transportation Supervisor David Saunders provided a demonstration of three-point safety belts installed in one of the district’s new buses during this month’s school board meeting.

Anticipating eventual changes to state law, Superintendent David Foster said he would like to see the district implement the three-point system on all new buses moving forward. New Jersey passed legislation in 2018 requiring new school buses be equipped with lap-shoulder seat belts, and Foster foresees a similar policy in New York state’s future.

“I think this is coming. I think this requirement will eventually be down the road,” Foster told the school board. “When the state does it they will probably give you lead time so districts aren’t having to replace their entire fleet in a given year. I would like to begin the process and as we replace buses we offer this option.”

The three-point system decreases seating capability slightly. Saunders said a 77-passenger bus would be trimmed to seating for 74, with an increased cost of $4,300.

“We do have the benefit of getting 90% aid when we do these things,” Foster said.

Saunders said the three-point safety belts cut down on students flipping around the two-point buckles, and allow bus drivers to concentrate more on driving.

Foster said the new three-point restraints offer increased safety.

“(Buses are) very, very safe, we’re just adding another level. Really what these protections are for is in the incidents of rollovers,” Foster said. “In the entire history of New York state, we’ve only had 114 deaths, which is too many, but that’s since 1960 in the entire state. That’s amazing. That’s a better safety record than the airlines has. There is no safer place to be than on a school bus.”

The district will be receiving two new buses around September. Saunders said one new bus in the district with wheelchair capability already has the three-point safety belts.