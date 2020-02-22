Following outage Thursday, officials say necessary upgrades already in progress

BATH | Steuben County 911 experienced a service interruption Thursday night, the second in three months, but officials say the work needed to upgrade the system is underway and already included in the county budget.

County Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said the outage, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, lasted approximately 20 minutes.

"It was a really short duration," he said.

Sheriff Jim Allard’s estimate was about the same.

"We were without radio for approximately 30 minutes," he told The Leader. "I’m not sure how long the interruption [of the phone system] was."

Marshall said Thursday’s interruption resulted from part of the system conducting a regular self-test cycle, and failing to return to normal operation.

He said even though the interruption was short, and the system correctly rerouted calls to dispatchers in neighboring counties, that doesn’t mean they don’t take it very seriously.

"This is 911, it’s something that has to work all the time," he said.

In a way, that’s part of the problem.

Marshall said he and other county officials are fully aware that the system is in need of upgrades.

"Some of the equipment here is 20 years old or more," Marshall said.

He said in some cases new equipment is already purchased and on site at the 911 Center.

But they can’t simply shut down the system to switch out parts.

Another 911 outage in December resulted from attempting to upgrade part of the system while it was in operation, Marshall said.

He and other county officials are working with the multiple vendors involved and conducting regular meetings to determine the best way to proceed with a schedule of equipment replacement that won’t interrupt the 911 system, Marshall said.

"The county is in the process of remedying the situation, but when you’re talking about a complex system with the built-in redundancies that a 911 system has, there are multiple facets that need to be considered," he told The Leader. "It’s not something that just happens overnight, unfortunately."