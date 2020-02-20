Sheriff Jim Allard, keynote speaker, to headline Feb. 28 dinner

HORNELL — Hornell City GOP Chairman Paul Van Caeseele has announced that tickets are still available for the 78th Annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

The long-standing traditional dinner hosted by the Hornell City Republican Committee will be held on Friday, Feb. 28.

This year’s dinner will be held at The Main Place at 251 Main St. in Hornell. The Social Hour, with live music, begins at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner are $40. Reservations are available on a first come, first served basis. Reservations are requested by Monday, Feb. 24.

The keynote speaker is Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, with a discussion regarding local impacts of the bail reform/discovery law. Master of Ceremonies for the dinner will be Steuben County Legislator and GOP Chairman Paul Van Caeseele. In addition to Sheriff Allard, other confirmed guests include Congressman Tom Reed, State Senator Tom O’Mara, State Assembly Members Marjorie Byrnes and Phil Palmesano, and Hornell Mayor John Buckley.

For more information or to reserve a ticket, contact Hornell GOP Chair Paul Van Caeseele at 607-590-8563, by email: hrpchairman@gmail.com, or find us on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/HornellGOP.