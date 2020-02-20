WEST SPARTA — A West Sparta man is facing multiple charges after an investigation of a single car motor vehicle crash revealed he had a BAC of .24%, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said Thursday.

On Feb. 13, at approximately 10:05 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of a car in the ditch on Redmond Road in the Town of West Sparta. Upon Deputies arrival on scene, it was found that the operator of the vehicle had left the scene.

Investigating Sheriff’s Deputies located the driver of the vehicle, Michael J. Gray, 50, at a residence on Schmidt Road. Deputies suspected that Gray was under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Michael Phillips, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office STOP DWI Unit, conducted a DWI investigation which included the performance of standardized field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the DWI investigation, Gray was taken into custody for DWI.

Gray transported to the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Geneseo where Deputy Korey Gillen of the Sheriff’s Office Jail Division administered a breathalyzer test. The breathalyzer tests revealed that Gray had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .24%.

A records check also revealed that Gray’s driver’s license had been revoked for a DWI related offense in 1996.

Gray was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC greater than .18%, felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the first-degree, and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Motor Vehicle Accident.

Gray was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing. Gray was then issued appearance tickets for the charges to return to the Town of West Sparta Court at a later date as the offenses did not qualify for pre-arraignment detention under the NYS Justice Reform Act.

Deputy Gordy Truax of the Patrol Division and Deputy Lazlo Babocsi of the Forensic Identification Unit, also assisted on scene.