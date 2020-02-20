Pay rate is $20/hour in Livingston County

GENESEO — The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants.

The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. For example, the pay rate for a census taker position in Livingston County is $20/hour. To learn more about these positions or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

“Whether you’re looking to earn some extra cash, pay down your student debt, or offset holiday season spending, our part-time positions are a great way to do that,” said Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham in a recent press release. “What better way to earn some extra money and help shape the future of your community for the next 10 years than with the 2020 Census?”

Anyone age 18 and older, such as recent high school graduates, college students, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and people who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. People who already have jobs and want to earn extra income evenings and weekends are also encouraged to apply. The selection process begins this month, with paid training occurring in March and April. After paid training, most positions work between May and early July.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit the Census Bureau website or contact the Livingston County Planning Department at 585.243.7550.