WELLSVILLE — The Magicians take the stage with their classic magic show at the David A. Howe Public Library on Saturday.

Bob Mangels and Peter Mangels, along with their assistant Heidi, have been entertaining young and old alike of Western New York with their magic shows. This show appeals to the entire family in the same venue, and can be tailored to be performed on stage, at dinner gatherings, and at birthday parties.

Bob, Peter, and Heidi can be heard daily on Classic Hits/Oldies Radio WJQZ 103.5 FM out of Wellsville.

This program will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, in Wellsville. It is free and open to the public.

For information on upcoming library programs and events, visit davidahowelibrary.org, or call (585) 593-3410.