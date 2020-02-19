Salvatore Lippa, 57, was allegedly upset about the impeachment proceedings and threatened to kill both Schumer and Schiff, prosecutors said

GREECE — A Greece man is accused of threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to assault or murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat.

On Jan. 23, 2020, the Washington, D.C. office of Schiff, a Democrat from California, received "a threatening voicemail that included a death threat," federal authorities said.

And then on Feb. 4, 2020, the Albany office of Schumer, the senior Democratic senator from New York, received a threatening voicemail with a death threat, authorities said.

The threats were reported to the United States Capitol Police's threat assessment section and an investigation began.

Investigators traced both calls back to Lippa and he allegedly admitted to making the threatening calls, because "he was upset about the impeachment proceedings," according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lippa was scheduled to made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Rochester at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen.

“The rights secured in our Constitution carry with them certain responsibilities,” stated U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said in release. “When it comes to the First Amendment, that responsibility includes the obligation not to threaten to kill others. This Office will remain vigilant in our effort to uphold the rule of law and to reinforce the ideal that in America the entire concept of self-governance is fundamentally predicated on the responsibility that each of us has to control and govern our own behaviors.”