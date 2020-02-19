ALFRED — The ongoing support of the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. has greatly contributed to student success at Alfred State through a generous annual donation to peer tutoring.

Since the 2010-2011 academic year, the Foundation has provided $5,500 annually to the college’s peer tutoring program. As a result, the program has fulfilled more than 1,106 student requests over the last seven years, providing more than 7,711 hours of support.

Students receiving assistance through peer tutoring have earned a significantly higher GPA (1.02 GPA points on average higher). Furthermore, the peer tutoring program has initiated a Tutor Training Program to enhance the service provided with the integration of online and face-to-face training provided.

Alfred State offers free peer tutoring services for most courses. Peer tutors are students who have earned an “A” or “B” in a course and have received special training. Sessions are usually face-to-face, but online tutoring may be arranged upon request.

The peer tutoring program is housed in the Student Success Center, located in the Hunter Student Development Center on the Alfred campus, and the Student Services Building on the Wellsville campus. Casey Cowburn is the peer tutoring coordinator in Alfred and Leslie Buckley serves as tutoring coordinator and coordinator for Disability Services in Wellsville.

The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. is a private foundation representing faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State dedicated to improving the college community through the support of educational programs. The activities pursued by the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc. are governed by a board of directors made up of representatives from each of the following groups: alumni, College Council, faculty and staff, and friends of the college.

The Foundation provides monetary support to enhance learning opportunities for students through scholarships, work grants, and community service projects. The Ed Foundation also funds the Building Trades programs’ hands-on home construction projects.

Additionally, the Foundation owns and maintains the School of Applied Technology campus in Wellsville. The campus, which attracts some 800 students annually, is recognized as one of the best applied technology schools in the nation.

Since 1966, the Foundation has invested more than $8 million in improvements on the campus.