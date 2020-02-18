Local club makes a difference year-round

DANSVILLE — Dansville Rotary Club was chartered in 1922, sponsored by the Elmira Rotary Club. We are anxiously looking forward to our 100-year celebration in two years.

President Nancy Nice has focused on Veteran Recognition during her year as President. We had a special Veteran luncheon in November for all Vets who could attend.

Our two big fundraisers each year are the food stand at the Balloon Rally over Labor Day weekend and the annual Tip Off Basketball Tournament held in early December. The club is very grateful to all who advertise in the ad book produced for the Tournament.

Again, this year we held our Community Thanksgiving Dinner serving 450 people this year. It is truly a Community event with all the help we receive preparing the meals under the direction of Kent Rounsville to the many folks who come out that day to assist with all the deliveries.

Since its inception the Dansville Athletic Wall of Fame has been sponsored by the Rotary Club. Walking the entrance hallway to the school gym the many plaques of the honored athletes can be seen. It’s a very impressive display.

Winter in the Village has the Rotary combining with Genesee Valley Penny Saver to sponsor the very popular horse drawn carriage rides where each child receives a free book as the club continues their effort supporting literacy.

Continuing to support literacy this March the club will spend two days reading to grades in the Primary School and at that time will leave a book for each classroom’s library.

Don’t forget as you travel around town to take advantage of the Rotary Little Libraries. There are four different locations with one at the Town Hall, the hospital at the Cancer Center entrance, Cumminsville Park and one at the Scottsburg Community Center. Help yourself, the books are yours to take.

Saturday, Feb. 8, was the Club’s annual Trivia Night at the Community Center. Tables of 8 for $125 is inexpensive entertainment for a few hours on a cold, winter Saturday night. It’s always interesting to see how smart we really aren’t!

Twice a year Rotary members do a trash pickup of a 2-mile stretch of Route 36 from Logan's to Stony Brook Park. The past couple years we have added another 2-mile stretch on Route 63 North from Dansville Mini Storage and two miles north. The amount of trash that accumulates in a 65 month period is amazing.

Float time coming up at Dogwood Time with this year’s theme “take me out to the ballgame” tying in with the arrival of the Dansville Gliders. Should be interesting.

Rotary is always looking for new members. We meet every Tuesday at 12:05 p.m. at the Gaslight. Many of the old Rotary membership requirements have been greatly relaxed.

So, if you think you’d like to become a member of a group that does a lot of good work in the community, give us a try!