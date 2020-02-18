MOUNT MORRIS — According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), some people may feel blue or experience seasonal depression during the winter months. The following can be early warning signs of seasonal depression:

• Excessive sleeping or inability to sleep

• Significant weight loss or gain

• Severe fatigue or loss of energy

• Feelings of worthlessness or guilt

• Difficulty thinking or concentrating, or indecisiveness

Here are some self-care tips that might help to raise our spirits and avoid the winter blues. See a mental health professional if sadness doesn’t go away or interferes with your daily life:

• Go to a movie, take a walk, go ice-skating or do other activities you normally enjoy.

• Get out in the sunlight or brightly lit spaces, especially early in the day.

• Try to spend time with other people and confide in a trusted friend or relative.

• Eat nutritious foods, and avoid overloading on carbohydrates like cookies and candies.

• Be patient. You won’t suddenly “snap out of” depression. Your mood will improve gradually.

• If you have thoughts of suicide, get help right away. Call 2-1-1 or the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information on seasonal depression or the winter blues, contact the Livingston County Mental Health at 243-7520.