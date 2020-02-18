Penn Yan Aero experienced a structure fire Wednesday night, Feb. 12 but the business was fully operational the next day. Bill Middlebrook, President & CEO of the company, reports, “Some very observant pilots at the Penn Yan Flying Club smelled smoke and investigated further.” Those pilots discovered flames at the back of the building and called 911.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office reports the Penn Yan Fire Dept. responded, with mutual aid from Benton, Himrod, and Dundee, along with Penn Yan Ambulance. The fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

“The response was nothing short of exemplary,” said Middlebrook on the company Facebook page. “The support we have received from the Penn Yan Fire Dept, Himrod FD, Dundee FD, Benton FD, Penn Yan Ambulance, Penn Yan PD, Penn Yan Flying Club, Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca Flight Operations, Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, the Town of Milo, Marchionda Trucking, and the employees who rolled out of bed to come lend a hand, along with numerous family and friends who have stepped up to help, offer assistance, or just call the boss to make sure sanity is in place—well, it cannot be ignored nor can the resulting appreciation be understated.”

“We are blessed to be here in this community. The Penn Yan Aero team thanks you all, and this guy is truly humbled.”