PAINTED POST | A year into his new role as Corning-Painted Post’s assistant superintendent for school operations, Bill Pierce says a positive culture shift has taken place in the departments and people he oversees.

“When you like coming to work, people tend to work hard,” he told the Board of Education at its February meeting.

Pierce’s new position oversees four departments: Athletics, Buildings and Grounds, Food Service and Transportation.

In some, there was resistance to the new structure.

In particular, he said employees in Buildings and Grounds had concerns about being overseen by someone who doesn’t have the same technical expertise that those employees have achieved through training and experience.

Pierce said he believes he showed that a different skill set could be beneficial.

“I think the biggest thing [I] brought at the beginning was strong relationships with building administrators,” he said. “That created a level of trust on both sides.”

The result, in pure numbers, has been a nearly 50 percent increase in work orders submitted and completed.

He said that doesn’t mean more things were broken in the last year -- rather, it reflects an increased use of and trust in the existing reporting and tracking tools, rather than just leaving things undone or trying to patch them up and get by.

He’s also worked with Buildings and Grounds to develop a rotating schedule of parking lot repairs to keep lots in good shape as major construction in the district comes to a close.

Pierce said he’s gone through a process with each of the four departments of finding his role, while fulfilling the intent of bringing those departments’ needs -- and accomplishments -- to a higher level of administration and board awareness.

“I jumped in with both feet, and I worked with a lot of great people, and we got to work,” he told the board. “With a new position, at a high level, there’s always a lot of doubt and a lot of unknowns around it. I appreciate [Ginalski’s] trust and confidence, and also [the board’s] support of him.”

Ginalski told The Leader he believes Pierce has done exactly what was hoped for when the position was created.

“Having an individual with assistant superintendent-level oversight and a closer connection to the board has been extremely helpful,” he said. “There is a real focus on customer service, communication, performance and supporting our buildings. These departments have great people but I don’t know if they have always felt that they play such a key role in district operations or that they are respected by the district. I think Bill is starting to connect those dots nicely.”

One department that could have made for an awkward transition was athletics. Pierce had previously been the district’s athletic director for five years.

“[Athletics] was probably the most challenging department for me to navigate at the start,” Pierce said. “I’m not someone that likes to have hands off. To give [new Athletic Director Damien Saks] a fair shot and let him establish himself, I really consciously had to take a step back, and it was difficult.

“I gave him space, and let him operate and implement his philosophies.”

He said he’s happy with the result of that process.

“I really enjoy that relationship and what he’s offered our district,” Pierce said.

He said while there were other areas he was familiar with from his previous role as athletic director, such as transportation, some were complete unknowns when he began.

“Food service was a wild card,” Pierce said. “I learned something new every day.”

But he noted that by increasing communication with families, outstanding unpaid balances in that department have been cut by about one-third in the last year.

Learning about unfamiliar areas was a common theme of Pierce’s presentation.

“I never thought I'd be learning this much at this point in my career,” he told the board.

Ginalski echoed that in praising Pierce’s work so far.

“I think Bill has done a fantastic job in a short period of time,” he said. “His energy, focus and ability to build culture have proven to be real assets in managing all non-instructional areas. To his credit, he’s taken advantage of every single opportunity to learn and has spent literally seven days a week working extremely hard to ensure nothing gets missed. He’s really exceeded any expectation that I had when he started.”