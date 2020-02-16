Presentation titled “The Impact of Loneliness on Older Adults”

ALFRED — Robert Maiden, professor of psychology at Alfred University, will give a presentation titled “The Impact of Loneliness on Older Adults” at the Feb. 20 Bergren Forum at Alfred University.

The Bergren Forum, sponsored by the Division of Human Studies, is held at 12:10 p.m. each Thursday the University is in session in Nevins Theater, Powell Campus Center. It is open to the public and free of charge. Attendees may bring their lunches; coffee and tea are provided.

Maiden, who serves as director of the bachelor’s degree program in gerontology at Alfred University, will discuss how a lack of perceived emotional contact causes divorced men and widowers to be more susceptible to loneliness and depression; whereas, widowed women experience less loneliness and greater well-being because of their larger social networks.