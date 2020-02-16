Palotti talks budget: ‘We will get there’

HORNELL — What could be one of the trickiest budget seasons in recent memory for Hornell School Board members began in earnest Thursday night with Superintendent Jeremy Palotti reviewing the Cuomo administration’s aid proposal for the city school district.

During a school board meeting in the high school library, Palotti also took the opportunity to reinforce the district’s commitment to maintaining current programs, including early education expansion, curriculum consistency, literacy and staff professional development.

Palotti said there will not be staff layoffs in next year’s budget, adding that the district wants to “maintain the programs we have and enhance where we can.”

But the superintendent noted that the initial aid numbers from the governor’s budget proposal are concerning.

Under the governor’s plan, Hornell would receive a total state aid package of $30,882,160, a $72,000 increase over the current year if the expense-based hike in building aid is not included. Building aid is based on expenses, and is a reimbursement of what the district has already spent.

Foundation Aid, which districts use for the day-day operations of schools, would be $22,726,924. That’s where it gets complicated. The governor has changed Foundation Aid model to now include several other aid categories that were previously separate — most notably BOCES aid.

While at first glance the $22.7 million in Foundation Aid looks like about a $4 million increase, once the previously separate aid categories are subtracted, the increase is only about $56,000.

“We do not have a balanced budget right now…but we will get there, I am confident we will get there by the time this is said and done,” Palotti said.

The district is reaching out to state lawmakers to highlight their concerns. Palotti said he has already spoken with state Sen. Thomas O’Mara, and additional outreach is planned. Palotti said state representatives are receptive to Hornell’s message — maintain the current model of state aid division.

Palotti said, “It all comes down to at the end of the day, if the Legislature will pull BOCES (aid) apart as it has been since the dawn of BOCES, then we are in a much better position financially than the $72,000 increase.

“The biggest thing that we need to have happen is expense-based aids are separated. For schools that are like ours, we need these aids to follow how we spend our money.”

New York State’s budget deadline is April 1. Cuomo and leaders of the Legislature will negotiate final budget numbers, including education spending.

On anther budget-related matter, Hornell officials said Thursday that the school district’s tax levy cap for the 2020-21 budget is 2.86 percent, or $7,350,950. The fact of releasing that number offers no indication of what the final tax levy increase will be.

Personnel moves

The school board had a busy night on the personnel front. The school board approved the appointment of Shannon Davis as director of facilities. The board also approved a one-year leave of absence for Davis from his position as head custodian to accept the director of facilities position.

Meanwhile, the board also approved appointing Alan Allen to the job of head custodian.

In an administration appointment, the school board approved the assignment change of Juliana Smith from assistant high school principal in the tenure area of secondary administration to the four-year probationary position of 3-year-old pre-kindergarten coordinator/Community School Coordinator/Elementary assistant principal in the tenure area of Elementary Administration. There is no change in salary.

Brittany Thoma’s appointment as Hornell’s director of technology was also approved by the school board. Thoma received a four-year probationary appointment, effective March 9.

The school board also learned that English teacher Timothy Berardi is retiring, effective June 30, after 30 years in the district.

Library Books Disposal

The board authorized Patrick Flaitz to dispose of the North Hornell School Library books listed on the deletion lists dated January 2020 and Jan. 24, 2020.

Out of State Trip Request

The board approved an out of state trip request from the Class of 2020 to travel to Ocean City, Md., May 29-31, for their Senior Class Trip.

Hornell Public Library Vote

The board agreed to a resolution allowing the Hornell Public Library to hold a separate vote from the district’s annual election in May for the library levy. It will be held at the Hornell Public Library, in June 2020, with a second vote at least 45 days following the first if it is necessary.

Reserve Plan

The school board approved the HCSD Reserve Plan, a continuation of the current plan with some numbers updated to reflect previous spending.

Next School Board Meeting

The next meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., March 4, in the Hornell High School library.