SPRINGWATER — Become a tourist in your own backyard!

The Livingston County Historical Society is pleased to present a new programming series entitled, “In Our Backyard.”

Imagine you had a visitor come to your town for the day. What town history would you want to share? Where would you go? What would you do? One idea behind this series is to get folks out of their own towns and visit a neighboring.

“There is so much rich history in our county that we don’t even know about,” said Museum Administration, Anna Kowalchuk.

Beginning in reverse town alphabetical order, three towns are featured per program with two series occurring in 2020.

The first program series on Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. will feature York, West Sparta, and Springwater. Each town will have 15 minutes to briefly discuss town history followed by current activities visitors might like to do.

Stephen Gates and Davies Nagle will present about York, Sue Erdle will present about West Sparta, and Mark and Linda Hopkins will present about Springwater.

Enjoy an event combining the past and the present and you might be inspired for your next “day”cation.

The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Anna Kowalchuk at 585-243-9147 or lchistory@frontier.com