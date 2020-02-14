HOUGHTON — Houghton Academy will host its first Prospective Students’ Day of the Spring Term on Monday, Feb. 17 for students entering grades 6-12 for the 2020-2021 school year. The day will run from 8 a.m. - 3:10 p.m.

Prospective Students’ Day will give students the chance to experience a normal school day at Houghton Academy. Student guests will be paired with current students hosts as they experience the Academy, enjoy a complimentary lunch, and attend classes with young people from around the world. Whether their child is attending the day-long class visitation or not, parents are invited to a special Q&A Forum from 2:30–3 p.m. with the Academy’s academic and admission officers.

"Youth are a treasure and Houghton Academy delights in partnering with parents eager to go the extra mile to develop them,” states John Nelson, Head of School. “Prospective Students’ Day offers students and parents the opportunity to explore this unique partnership. We invite families both in and out of Allegany County to consider an investment in their child’s education and join us on President’s Day, Feb. 17.”

Houghton Academy invites students from around the globe and across North America to join local day students for an exceptional college-preparatory education within the framework of a Christian worldview.

To RSVP for Prospective Students’ Day or for more information, call Houghton Academy at 585-567-8115 or email admissions@houghton.academy.