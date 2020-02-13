BELMONT — Beginning on Feb. 25, ACCORD’s Allegany Business Center in Belmont will be holding the spring session of its Small Business Training Course. The course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:30 p.m., consisting of a total of 10 classes.

Funded by the NYS Entrepreneurial Assistance Center Program, the course is designed to assist new and aspiring entrepreneurs in developing basic business management skills, refining business concepts, and devising early-stage marketing and business plans.

The curriculum features traditional classroom lectures, local guest presenters speaking on their areas of expertise and in-class activities. The session ends with a business plan competition sponsored by Alco Federal Credit Union. The winning business will receive a $500 cash prize.

One past graduate of the class remarked “the class gave me the base knowledge, guidance, and really the confidence to follow through with my decision to start the company and continue my path to success. Besides my family rooting me on, I don’t think I would have made it this far and this quickly without taking this wonderful little class.”

For more information on the course, or if interested in registering, contact Ruby Lananger, the ACCORD Business and Loan Manager, at 585-268-7605 x1711 or rlananger@accordcorp.org