Republican lawmaker from Victor has been in the Assembly since 2000. But a New Year's Eve DWI charge upended his political future

ALBANY — Assemblyman Brian Kolb will not seek re-election this year, the latest fallout from a New Year's Eve drunken-driving charge that upended his political future.

Kolb, R-Victor, Ontario County, announced Thursday he will forgo a bid for another term, giving up his seat at the end of the year after holding it for two decades.

He was the minority leader of the state Assembly at the time of his Dec. 31 arrest, which came after he crashed his state-owned SUV into a ditch near his Victor home. He was returning from a Pittsford restaurant, where he is alleged to have consumed four or five cocktails.

Kolb relinquished his leadership role when it quickly became clear he didn't have support from his fellow Assembly Republicans.

Now, Kolb will relinquish his seat at the end of his term.

Kolb did not mention the DWI charge in a statement announcing his decision. He apologized for his conduct the day after his arrest.

"After a great deal of consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not seek re-election for the 131st Assembly District this fall," Kolb said in his statement Thursday.

"I know that there are other avenues for me to pursue, future work to be done, and I have every intention of being an active member of the community and state that I love."

Kolb was first elected by a narrow margin in a 2000 special election. By 2009, he was elevated to minority leader.

In 2017, Kolb launched a run for governor, quickly garnering support from a number of county Republican chairs across the state.

But he abruptly dropped out of the race in early 2018 before the GOP picked its candidate, clearing the way for Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the Republican line.

Kolb was succeeded in his leadership post by Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, Barclay County.

The Victor lawmaker's district includes a swath of the Finger Lakes region, including Canandaigua and Seneca Falls.

The district has a slight Republican enrollment edge, with roughly 33,000 active enrolled Republicans to 26,000 active enrolled Democrats, according to the state Board of Elections.

"I can say beyond a shadow of a doubt there is no higher honor than to have had the support of the men, women and families who call this area home," Kolb said in his statement.

Kolb's DWI charge remains pending in court. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in January.