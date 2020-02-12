MOUNT MORRIS – The Livingston County Department of Health continues to work with the New York State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community partners to prepare and respond to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The current outbreak of this virus started in China and has now spread worldwide. Most of the early reported cases had contact with a seafood and live animal market in China, suggesting an animal source of the outbreak. However, most cases are now likely to be spread from person to person by droplets when coughing. Since this virus is very new, health experts continue to carefully watch how this virus spreads.

To date, no one has been diagnosed with this new coronavirus in New York State or Livingston County.

“The Livingston County Department of Health is prepared and continues to take steps to keep people informed and safe,” stated Jennifer Rodriguez, Public Health Director.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include cough, fever, and shortness of breath. While there is currently no vaccine for this novel coronavirus, everyday steps can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses, including:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

It is important to be aware of the facts and use caution to protect both yourself and your family.

If you have recently traveled to China or have been in contact with someone who has recently traveled to China, and are experiencing any symptoms please call your physician right away. New Yorkers can call 1-888-364-3065 with questions or concerns about travel and symptoms.

Information on this virus can be found on the following websites: www.cdc.gov or www.health.ny.gov. To contact the Livingston County Department of Health, call 585-243-7299.