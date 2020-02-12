Homelessness up in county based on ACCORD findings

WELLSVILLE — For several years Middle School teacher Lois Miller has made front pages by sitting in a box with her students and friends on some of the coldest nights of the year to, as Jane Fonda said at the Oscars, “raise awareness.”

Miller is on the ball, literally, again this year, raising awareness of homelessness in Allegany County. Over the years she has collected personal care items from public school and Catholic school students to give to ACCORD to distribute to the homeless as part of her box adventure. Late last school year she was given special recognition for the project, which she dubbed Have A Heart for the Homeless. This is the sixth year.

This year she is doing it again. Miller and crew will be camped out in cardboard boxes in front of a campfire in the parking lot of the First Citizen’s Bank in the evening hours on the actual Valentine’s Day. The weather is expected to be in the teens and snowy.

That won’t deter her; she has seen worse weather over the years.

“This will be a heat wave compared to some years,” she said.

Miller invites anyone interested to join her at the Have A Heart for the Homeless fundraiser Friday night where she will be accepting items of personal care including hygiene supplies, socks, gloves, mittens and hats, starting at 5 p.m. She advises those planning to spend the evening by the fire to dress warmly and bring their own chair or box.

However, prior to that, on Thursday night, with the help of the girls basketball team Miller will also be collecting Have A Heart donations at the girl’s game against Olean.

“Anyone who donates an item to Have A Heart will get into the game free,” she said.

While it isn’t something you necessarily see, there are people who are homeless in Allegany County, according to a spokesperson for ACCORD. Homelessness can be identified as someone who is couch hopping from friends or family. However, the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) definition is based on someone living in a car or under a bridge or in an alley, etc.

Each year, ACCORD does a homeless count.

Patty Graves explained, “The Point in Time Homeless Count is an annual street and shelter count to determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Allegany County.

“It was conducted for the night of Jan. 30, 2019 and our counts were up quite a bit from 2018. The tool is limited, but we have seen a similar trend in individuals seeking services.”