Assemblywoman also pushes for funding for Lyme disease research

ALBANY — Livingston County’s Assemblywoman, Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia) has been targeting a pair of efforts in Albany early in 2020 — repeal of bail reform and funding for Lyme disease research.

Byrnes said she was proud to attend a repeal bail reform press conference that took place this week in Rochester. Byrnes is continuing her push to repeal the state’s new bail reform law that took effect Jan. 1, 2020.

"Passed inside of the $175 billion state budget, this bail reform law is full of holes and has been a nightmare for our law enforcement professionals to deal with," Byrnes said. "We must repeal this law now and reinstate judicial discretion in pretrial criminal proceedings. As a former judge and prosecutor, I will always be committed to the rule of law and protecting our communities above all else."

Byrnes is also leading an effort in the Assembly to restore $1 million in funds to Lyme disease research, prevention and awareness efforts in the state budget. This funding was cut in the Governor’s proposed budget for this year.

"Lyme has become an epidemic in New York," Byrnes said. "This disease impacts hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, especially because it is difficult to detect the illness until it becomes more advanced and presents more severe health challenges to those afflicted. Raising awareness and conducting research on this disease will be the only way to prevent it from spreading to more New York children, adults, pets and visitors. I will continue my fight to secure Lyme funding as we enter into budget season here in Albany."