Reed to distribute Valentine’s Day Cards to residents at Bath VA

BATH — The 2020 VA National Salute for Veteran Patients will be observed Feb. 9-15; it is held annually during the week of Valentine's Day, a day of caring and sharing which underscores the Salute's expression of honor and appreciation to inpatient and outpatient Veterans.

The Bath VA Medical Center has organized some special events to help with the festivities of the week.

Congressman Tom Reed (R-Corning) will visit the Bath VA Medical Center along with local elected officials, school administrators and students to kick-off this special week for veterans by distributing Valentine’s Day Cards on Monday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Living Center (2nd floor). Refreshments will be provided.

The Brothers Blue from Buffalo New York will also be visiting on Friday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. in the . Auditorium, Building 92. This event is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.

If you would like to learn more about volunteering or would like to donate to the Bath VA visit www.bath.va.gov/giving/index.asp