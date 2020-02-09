HORNELL— In its effort to promote and sustain early literacy development, members of the Hornell Elks Lodge helped place free books into the hands of small children through the nationwide Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The Elks partnered with United Way of Steuben County in the signing up of children who are from one day old to one month before they turn five years old and start school. The Lodge was awarded a Spotlight grant of $2,000 through the Elk National Foundation, enough to ensure that 80 children in the greater Hornell area each receive in the mail a free book each month until they age out of the program.

The Elks members were busy throughout Fall, 2019, hosting sign-up tables for the parents of the lucky children at events such as the October Trunk or Treat, Best Western’s Santa Claus visit, and Canisteo’s Christmas in the Village. They also signed up children at the Hornell Children’s Home and places such as Wal Mart. With the help of United Way, this project has been truly rewarding and enjoyable.