Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society holds Tale or Treasure night

WELLSVILLE — One of the most well-attended meetings of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society is the annual Tale or Treasure night.

Wednesday, the group met with 18 in attendance as members brought in treasures they have found over the last year, and asked the group — What is it?

Among the items that stumped the amateur historians was a kind of wrench brought in by Tina Wightman. The 14-inch, iron wrench was patented in the late 1800s, but while it was determined to be some kind of ratchet wrench, no one had a clue as to what it was specifically used for. The best guess is that it was used in the oil fields since it came from the barn of a collector in the Town of Independence, which is known for its oil history.

Other stumpers included a shingle shake used for removing cedar shingles from roofs, which was brought in by Ray McClure, who also exhibited several black and white photographs from the late 1800s and early 1900s. The photos caused the attendees to speculate on many of the locations. Several depicted a muddy Main Street streaked with the tracks of wagon wheels.

Jane Pinney stumped the group as to the use of a wooden box she brought in. It was obviously used to grate or shred something, but no one guessed that it was used to separate kernels of corn from the cob to make cream corn. She said it belonged to her father, but she wasn’t sure of its age.

“I still use it,” she said. “It is funny that after all the use it has had over the years it doesn’t look any worse for wear.”

Bob McDowell brought in an early water pump from the turn of the 20th century which was manufactured in Salem, Ohio.

Dave Pinney exhibited the steam whistle he removed from the old Moore building, i.e. Dresser-Rand.

“I remember you didn’t want to be anywhere near it when it went off. You could hear it all over town,” he said.

Albert Kerton brought in a 19th century, and probably older, farming tool he retrieved from a barn. The two-piece, wooden and leather thrasher was used for removing grain from stalks.

One of the pieces that caused a lot of remembering was an unsigned membership card from the Coven Motorcycle Club which Marcia Sick said she purchased in an antique shop in Jamestown. The ticket reminded many members of the good works the club did for Wellsville and local residents.

Other items brought in included a variety of wooden yardsticks and old signs.

The TRGHS also took note, as part of the regular meeting, that a sign directing people to the Nathaniel Dike Museum on Dyke Street will soon be placed on the corner of Dyke and South Main Streets and another will be placed on the Arterial. Treasurer Marcia Sick noted that it was the first time in memory that the museum will have had such a sign.

The TRGHS meets the first Wednesday of the month, every other month with the next meeting scheduled for April. Meetings are at 7 or 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church. Speakers are scheduled for most meetings. Information about the organization can be found on Facebook at Wellsville New York Historical Society.