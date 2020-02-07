Wintry weather returns to region

HORNELL — Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but Old Man Winter isn‘t ready to throw in the towel quite yet.

Winter returned with a vengeance over the last several days, with heavy snow early Friday leading schools throughout the region to shut down due to challenging travel conditions. County Road 12 (Jericho Hill), a popular route for Alfred State students, was closed Friday morning due to a motor vehicle accident.

Snow continued throughout the day, with the heaviest concentrations locally in Steuben County.

By Friday night at 9 p.m., the Steuben County ARES Skywarn weathernet reported the City of Hornell had received 9.5 inches of snow, tied with Bath for the highest measured total locally.

The measuring locations in Wallace, East Springwater, Hammondsport and the Village of Bath all measured 9 inches. Howard received 8 inches, followed by Naples with 7.25. Almond, in Allegany County, received 5.75 inches of snow.

A winter storm advisory was in effect for the region.

Some moderate to light snow was expected to continue Friday night across Steuben County, due to lake enhanced snow with light accumulation possible, according to the county Office of Emergency Service (OES).

Winds were expected to be gusty with blowing and drifting snow, leading to poor visibility.

No power outages have been reported.

“Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling this evening due to blowing and drifting on roadways,” said county OES Director Tim Marshall. “Roadways are wet and slick to snow covered depending on the location and route.

“If you must go out, prepare for snow and ice conditions and bitter wind chills.”