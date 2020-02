Alateen and Alanon meetings take place Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 33 E. First St., Corning.

Alateen meetings take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and an Al-Anon meetings take place from 8 to 9 p.m.

Participants should enter from the alley from Dennison Boulevard to First Street and go upstairs and down to the last door on the right.