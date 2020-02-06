BUFFALO — The Repeal Bail Reform Task Force on Thursday convened the first of a series of statewide hearings on the impact of the criminal justice and bail reform changes that took effect on Jan. 1.

The hearing, which took place at the Mahoney Office Building in Buffalo, featured testimony from numerous professionals from the Western New York law enforcement community, including police chiefs and sheriffs, district attorneys and probation officials. Representatives from legal aid and citizen advocacy organizations were also in attendance.

“Republicans warned that dangerous Democrat bail and discovery 'reforms' tipped the scales of justice in favor of criminals. Every single day we hear about the tragic consequences. Today, we heard the voices of law enforcement and prosecutors who were left out of the lawmaking process by Democrats and who must confront the public safety disaster One Party rule created. We heard their important voices then and now. We must repeal bail reform immediately because first and foremost our job is to protect the public,” said Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan.

Senator George Borrello (R-57th District) is chair of the Repeal Bail Reform Task Force. Borrello represents Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, and portions of Livingston County.

“The goal of these hearings is to give those on the front lines of our law enforcement and judicial systems, the forum that they should have had last year when New York Democrats set out to revamp our bail and criminal justice policies,” Borrello said. “If they had been at the table, we wouldn’t be facing the public safety crisis we are now confronting, with dangerous individuals, many with multiple felony convictions and a history of failing to show for court appearances, being arrested and then turned back out onto the streets alongside an unsuspecting public.

“Today wasn’t about fear-mongering or sensationalizing. The sad truth is that the accounts of volatile defendants – domestic abusers, serial bank robbers, drug dealers, repeat DWI offenders, gang members, etc. -- being set free with nothing more than an appearance ticket don’t need any exaggeration to convince reasonable people that something is terribly wrong here. We’ve seen at least two innocent New Yorkers lose their lives because of this horrendously flawed law. However, they won’t be the last if Democrats continue stonewalling our efforts to fix this terrible mistake,” said Senator Borrello, 57th District.

Spearheaded by the New York State Senate Republican Conference and chaired by Senator Borrello and co-chaired by Senators Patrick Gallivan and Sue Serino, the Repeal Bail Task Force was created in response to public outcry against the new law.

The effect of the reforms was to make 90% of crimes result in mandatory release, including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, violent assault, and burglary. No public hearings were held before passing sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice laws, which include major changes to bail and discovery law.

The goal of the task force is to hear the perspective of those most impacted by these radical changes – prosecutors, law enforcement officers, probation officials, victims and victims’ advocates and community residents.

Christine Morsman, Sr. Probation Assistant and Pretrial Release Coordinator for Allegany County Department of Probation, attended Thursday‘s hearing.

“Allegany County has successfully leveled the financial playing field when it comes to money bail through our Pretrial Release program,” Morsman said. “I can confidently say that we have never had a defendant languish in jail because they could not afford bail. It’s a system failure that this has happened in New York City and other locations around the state. It makes more sense to build on the success of programs currently in place that are effective and promote public safety, rather than blindly enacting a law that threatens the overall safety of the entire state population. We have worked tirelessly to reduce recidivism while protecting public safety. If we can do here in Allegany County, the third poorest county in New York State, with no resources, it can be done anywhere.”

Statewide, there has been a flood of news reports of dangerous defendants being released and then re-offending within days, sometimes - within hours - of leaving court. Data released by the NYPD found that New York City experienced its worst January for serious crime in five years, including an unprecedented 70 increase in auto theft and 35 percent increase in robbery. The city of Jamestown, a city of less than 30,000 people, already reported 107 defendants released under bail reform, who failed to show up for their court appearances.

Additional Task Force hearings will be scheduled and announced for Long Island, the Hudson Valley and Syracuse.