Federal decision comes amid an ongoing battle over New York's law allowing undocumented immigrants to seek driver's licenses

ALBANY – The Trump Administration will prohibit New York residents from enrolling in programs that expedite border crossings after the state blocked federal immigration authorities from accessing driving records and vehicle-registration data.

The Department of Homeland Security's decision late Wednesday will keep New Yorkers from signing up for four federal programs that allow vetted, low-risk travelers to more easily cross foreign borders, including the various Canadian border points in New York.

The new federal policy is in direct response to New York's Green Light Law, which took effect in December and allows immigrants to seek driver's licenses regardless of whether they entered the country legally.

That law, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers approved in June, also prohibits the state Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing any data with federal authorities that enforce immigration law, including ICE and Customs and Border Protection, without a subpoena or court order.

The Trump Administration's decision applies to four of the federal government's five Trusted Traveler Programs: NEXUS, Global Entry, SENTRI and FAST. It does not apply to TSA PreCheck, which is used for air travel from U.S. airports.

"They can't enroll or re-enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs that Customs and Border Protection offers because we no longer have access to make sure that they meet those program requirements," Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Wednesday on Fox News, where he announced his decision after sending a letter to top DMV officials.

"We need to do our job," he said.

Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's senior adviser and spokesman, accused the federal government of playing politics.

"This is obviously political retaliation by the federal government and we're going to review our legal options," he said.

ICE lost access in December

Federal immigration and customs agents all lost access to the New York DMV databases in mid-December, days before the Green Light Law first took effect Dec. 17.

The databases contain information about driver's license holders including their photo, age, height and address, as well as vehicle registration information and "some aspects of an individual's criminal history," Wolf wrote.

State lawmakers inserted the data-blocking provision into the Green Light bill about a week before it passed, making it illegal for the DMV to hand over data to federal immigration authorities in most circumstances.

The measure was in response to concerns raised by immigrant organizations and Cuomo, a Democrat who questioned whether granting driving privileges to undocumented immigrants would inadvertently make it easier for ICE and Border Patrol to obtain their information and target them for deportation.

A representative for the state DMV couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

But in mid-December, spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian said the agency was bound by the state law.

"Under the Green Light Law, no DMV data of any kind can be shared with an agency that primarily enforces immigration law, which means ICE, Customs and Border Protection and Citizenship and Immigration Services do not have access to data unless the DMV is presented with a valid judge-signed court order, subpoena or judicial warrant," she said in a statement at the time.

In his letter, Wolf said federal authorities have routinely used the data to build cases against child predators, human traffickers, gang members and drug smugglers.

"In the vast majority of these cases, ICE relied on New York DMV records to fulfill its mission," Wolf wrote. "ICE also needs New York DMV information to safeguard Americans' financial and intellectual property rights."

Trusted Traveler Programs allow quicker crossings

The federal Trusted Traveler Programs allow people to use expedited lanes as they cross a border or pass through airport security.

Applicants for the programs have to pay a fee and submit to a vetting process. If approved, their membership is good for five years.

The four programs affected by the new federal decision all have to do with international travel, including NEXUS, which applies to entry into the U.S. from Canada by air, land or sea.

The NEXUS program is often used by people who frequently cross the U.S.-Canada border, including those who live on one side and work on the other.

The FAST program — short for Free and Secure Trade — applies to commercial trucks entering and exiting the U.S. from Canada and Mexico.

Travelers who are currently enrolled in the program would be able to continue to use their membership until it expires. But they wouldn't be allowed to re-enroll until the state and feds end their standoff.