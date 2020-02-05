“Have a Heart for Homeless Animals” Feb. 6 and Feb. 13

HORNELL — The Brute: A Finger Lakes Focused Wine Bar on Main Street in Hornell will be host to a benefit for the Hornell Area Humane Society.

Dubbed “Have a Heart for Homeless Animals,” the benefit will run two consecutive Thursdays, Feb. 6 and 13, from 5-9 p.m. (animals will be present from 6-8 p.m). Guests will be able to support the HAHS by making donations in honor of pets and shelter animals and will receive a “Heart Card” to be put on display at The Brute. Brandy’s Cup of Joe will be joining The Brute in this endeavor and donations will be able to be made there as well.

Both Thursdays, the Hornell Area Humane Society will be bringing adoptable animals, adoption information and information on how to get involved and help their shelter. The Brute will provide great food and drink specials and they have invited Brandy’s Cup of Joe to take over an area of the bar and make their deliciously famous affogatos. If you haven’t had an affogato, it is a coffee and ice cream based desert with a dark beer. Hornell’s Railhead Brewing Company’s Dark Rails, a collaboration between the brewery and Brandy’s Cup of Joe, will serve as the beer for this delightful dessert.

The Hornell Area Humane Society survives and grows from donations, and even the smallest donation can go a long way.

“We hope that you’ll come out and support a great organization and help these animals find a home,” stated The Brute. “One of the unique aspects about the Canisteo Valley is the willingness and readiness for small businesses to come together to help great causes, and this event embodies that attitude! Three Hornell businesses coming together to Have a Heart for Homeless Animals … we hope you’ll join The Hornell Area Humane Society, Brandy’s Cup of Joe and us for some “puppy love” at the Brute: A Finger Lakes Focused Wine Bar, 99 Main St., Hornell.”