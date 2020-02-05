Forty-two students from the Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club will offer an amusingly different way to think about everyone’s favorite fairy tale characters through their production of Into the Woods Jr. The show featuring students from sixth to eighth grade, premieres Feb.7.

The cast and crew of Into the Woods Jr. includes eighth grader Oliver Perez as Narrator, seventh graders Aidan Dallos and Miahue Miranda Wiltberger as Baker and Baker’s Wife, seventh grader Logan Miller as Jack, sixth grader Ella Kinsey as Little Red Ridinghood, eighth grader Hailey Trank as Wolf, eighth grader Emma Eichenhofer as Cinderella, eighth grader Issabelle Hinkal as the Witch, and seventh grader Irelynd Densmore as Rapunzel.

The Penn Yan Middle School Drama Club will present Into the Woods Jr. at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at Penn Yan Middle School, 515 Liberty St, Penn Yan. Tickets are $8, and are available at the door or presale from a cast or crew member.

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods Jr. is a 60 minute musical based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.

The musical follows a baker and his wife who learn they’ve been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest – swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) – to get the special objects required to break the spell. However, the story doesn’t simply end “happily ever after” as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.

Into the Woods Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).