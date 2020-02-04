Brubaker named Assistant Principal; Carman, Brittingham earn tenure

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Central School Board of Education approved a slew of personnel moves at Monday night’s meeting.

Highlighting the list, Aaron Brubaker was appointed Secondary School Assistant Principal. Brubaker, a 2003 Whitesville graduate who has taught science in nearby Andover, currently has a School Building Leader Internship Certificate and is awaiting final conferral from the University of Rochester for his SBL and SDL Certificate.

“I’m excited to be here and looking forward to joining the team,” Brubaker said. “I can’t wait to start in a couple weeks.”

Meanwhile, Jessica Kewley was appointed Elementary AIS teacher effective July 1. Kewley will be finishing the year with her 2nd grade students before moving into the new role.

The board also approved tenure for a pair of teachers — Tyler Carman (Technology Education) and Joshua Brittingham (Social Studies). Brittingham is a Hornell native who coaches modified boys soccer. Carman is currently coaching varsity wrestling. His wife also teaches in the district.

“We’re pretty committed to the area and we’re excited,” Carman said.

On the flip side, the school will be saying goodbye to a pair of teachers at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Elementary School Teacher Lisa Giopulos and Physical Education Teacher Richard Hartigan are both retiring effective June 30.

The board also accepted the resignation of School Bus Driver Dianne Silsby effective Jan. 31, and the resignation of Elementary Attendance Secretary/Senior Typist, Katie Faulkner effective Feb. 3. Faulkner was provisionally appointed (pending civil service test results) to the position of District Data Coordinator effective Feb. 4.

Sabrina Schmidt, Heather Mesler and Brian Case were all appointed to the probationary position of Teacher Aide.

Conditional appointments included:

• Joan DeGroat-Ives was approved as a long-term certified substitute teacher.

• Marc Johnson was approved as a non-certified substitute teacher, and a substitute teacher assistant.

• Amber Simmons was approved as a non-certified substitute teacher.

• Anita Johnson was approved as a substitute teacher aide, substitute teacher assistant, and substitute cafeteria monitor.

• Sherri Mulkin was approved as a substitute teacher aide, substitute teacher assistant, and substitute cafeteria monitor.

• Jillian Powell was approved as a substitute cleaner, substitute food service helper, and substitute bus monitor.

• Christina Greenman was approved as a substitute teacher aide, substitute teacher assistant, and substitute monitor.

The board appointed four spring coaches and approved their stipends — Chad Green (Modified Baseball, $1,376), Joellen Bidzerkowny (J.V. Softball, $1,997), Mike Bidzerkowny (Modified Softball, $1,456), Kris Bailey (Track Assistant $2,077).

The board approved the varsity softball team’s southern trip to Virginia Beach and Charlottesville, Va. from April 13-18.

Closer to home, the district is hosting a Family Pride Night Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the elementary school.

“It’s just a nice night to have the community in, meet some new faces and see what’s going on,” said Superintendent David Foster.

More news from the meeting will appear in a future edition.