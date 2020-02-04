BATAVIA — Defending champion Geneseo Central School left the 2020 Interscholastic Competition in English with the coveted ICE Cup.

Seven area school districts met at SUNY Geneseo’s Doty Recital Hall and Welles Hall, to vie for the trophy in this year’s Interscholastic Competition in English (ICE). Each district sent three teams of three students each, who individually competed in a different category of English Language Arts skills. The competition is open to students in grades 9-12. The categories were Interpretation of Literature, Dramatic Presentation, and Creative Writing. The scores earned in each category determined individual and team awards. The highest-ranking school takes home the prized ICE Cup.

In addition to the ICE Cup, team and individual awards were presented.

In team rankings Geneseo Central School’s White Team took first place, followed by second place Geneseo Devil Team, third place went to Caledonia-Mumford Fire team, the Geneseo Blue Team placed fourth, fifth place was presented to the Wayland-Cohocton Canada Dry Humor team, and the Avon Mark Twainkie’s Foodies team came in sixth place.

Individual awards for the Interpretation of Literature category went to Geneseo’s Jared MacKenzie (first prize), Caledonia-Mumford’s Emma Efing (second), Geneseo’s Isabel Granger (third), Avon’s Henry VanRy (fourth), Geneseo’s Addy Capel (fifth), and Wayland-Cohocton’s Elijah Anderson (sixth).

Dramatic Presentation awards went to Geneseo’s Mary Chanler (first), Geneseo’s Max Neiderbach (second), Avon’s Brian Lewis (third), Wayland-Cohocton’s Jennifer Ford (fourth), Dansville’s Sophie Leuzzi (fifth), and Dansville’s Jasmine Helles (sixth).

Awards for Creative Writing went to Geneseo’s Jacob French (first), Geneseo’s Hannah Steinhauer (second), Caledonia-Mumford’s Nikki Paladino (third), Wayland-Cohocton’s Adara Cambier (fourth), Geneseo’s Lili Loughlin (fifth), and Livonia’s Ethan DeMartinis (sixth).

The ICE judging panel consisted of distinguished scholars and educators from the region. They were Shawn Adamson (Genesee Community College Humanities professor), Katelyn Costello (author), Norm Gayford (Genesee Community College Department of English); Beth Johnson (Finger Lakes Community College Visual & Performing Arts chair), Aaron Kelstone (Rochester Institute of Technology / National Technical Institute for the Deaf Director of Performing Arts), Jon Palzer (Finger Lakes Community College Humanities professor), Sara Bickweat Penner (University of Rochester and Finger Lakes Community College theater professor), Dawn Siragusa (Brockport HS, Advanced Placement and American literature teacher), and Jackie Tiermini (Finger Lakes Community College Humanities associate professor).

The ICE Competition is coordinated by the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership’s Enrichment Department.

The Enrichment Department is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership (Partnership). The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.