Attorney General Letitia James late Friday appealed a judge’s order that struck down New York’s emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

James asked the appeals court to overturn the ruling by acting state Supreme Court Justice Catherine Cholakis, who in part said that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and health officials exceeded their authority in approving the temporary ban last fall.

The judge asserted the ban fell under lawmaking and policy actions reserved to the state Legislature.

James' office disputed that ruling and asked the appeals court for further clarification of how the "separation of powers doctrine" cited by Cholakis applies to the battle over the emergency vaping flavor ban.

It is the second time the appeals court in Albany has been asked to intervene in the case. In October, it temporarily halted enforcement of the ban just hours before it was to take effect.

That decision sent the matter back to Cholakis, who ruled last month to grant a preliminary injunction, in part citing the likelihood that the state would lose the case.

James' office on Monday didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

Why there is a lawsuit over New York's e-cig flavor ban?

Vape shops and Vapor Technology Association, a national trade group, filed the lawsuit challenging New York's emergency ban.

They asserted the government overreach would force hundreds of small businesses selling e-cigarettes to close and drive thousands of adult vapers back to smoking combustible cigarettes.

The appeal comes as a key Health Department panel is poised to vote Thursday on renewing the ban, citing the continued threat to young people from vaping-related nicotine addiction. Even if renewed, enforcement of the ban would be dependent upon the ongoing court battle.

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are debating various legislation that would permanently ban flavors in vaping and tobacco products. Unlike the embattled emergency ban, the measures would include the prohibition of menthol flavors, which advocates say have disproportionately harmed minority communities.

James is also pursuing a lawsuit against industry leader Juul Labs, claiming the San Francisco-based company illegally marketed flavored e-cigarettes to teenagers in New York and across the country.

Juul officials have said the company is "focused on resetting the vapor category in the U.S. and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat underage use and convert adult smokers from combustible cigarettes."

New York's vaping fight and the federal government action

Federal regulators last month moved to ban fruit- and mint-flavored products used in e-cigarettes and vaping products while allowing vape shops to sell flavors from tank-based systems.

The federal flavoring ban does not apply to menthol and tobacco-flavored products.

Vaping shops won a concession that will temporarily allow them to sell flavors in stores from tank-based systems, which allow people to mix their own nicotine and vaping juice.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the rule aims to "strike the right public health balance" by targeting products widely used by children while allowing vaping as a "potential off-ramp" for adults who want to quit smoking.

At the same time, state health officials on Jan. 17 confirmed more deaths in New York due to vaping-related illness, bringing the total to four.

A woman in her 20s from New York City and a woman in her 50s from Ontario County died in connection to vaping, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was unclear if the cases involved vaping nicotine, marijuana or both.

The state Department of Health is investigating the two latest deaths, which are part of 241 vaping-related illnesses reported in New York.

Previously a 17-year-old boy from the Bronx and a Manhattan man in his 30s died from vaping-related illnesses.

Pro-vaping groups that are fighting the flavor bans have noted many of the vaping-related deaths have been connected to marijuana use.