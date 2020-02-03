WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville received some good news to start 2020 at this week’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The Municipal Electric Utilities Association (MEUA) of New York state will continue delivering low-cost power through at least 2040. The Village of Wellsville, which acts as a Municipal Electric Company, is part of MEUA.

“The governor has signed a longterm agreement extending the low-cost hydropower to the members of the MEUA, including Wellsville,” said Mayor Randy Shayler. “That means our cheap power was guaranteed through 2025, now it’s guaranteed through 2040. This puts us in a situation we’re looking at for the next 20 years, where we can provide low-cost power. We looked at the numbers awhile back, and we’re roughly a third of the state average, or half the US average is what our rate payers pay for power in Wellsville.”

According to analysis released in September, the Village’s residential rates are less than one-third the New York state average (31 percent), and less than one-half the US average (45 percent).

The Village’s small commercial rates are just over half the New York state average (53 percent), and less than three-quarters the US average (71 percent).

The Village’s large commercial rates are less than 5 cents per kWH (4.7). That is roughly three-quarters the NYS average (77 percent) and about two-thirds the US average (68 percent).

“This announcement extends it and takes it from 2025 to 2040. That’s a big deal,” Shayler said. “If you’re talking to anybody looking to put a business in here or looking at what the real cost of living is here, the low cost energy is significant.”

Shayler thanked Director of Public Works Bill Whitfield for his work on the matter.

“It was an honor working on the negotiating committee,” Whitfield said. “I appreciate the board allowing me to do so, because it was a three-year long effort with the Power Authority. We got there. It’s a good agreement. We didn’t make any concessions.”

“It’s great news for the village,” said Deputy Mayor Jeremy Cole.