BATH — With the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the novel coronavirus a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” on Thursday, the Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday reported the immediate risk of this new virus for Steuben residents is believed to be low at this time.

However, everyone in the county should follow good health practices to reduce the spread of any illness this time of year, Steuben Public Health officials said.

County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said the Jan. 30 WHO declaration followed reports of cases increasing globally.

“This declaration encourages international support regarding the identification of the source of this new virus, information around the spread of the virus, preparedness for potential cases, and research to develop necessary treatment,” Smith said.

While cases have been reported in the U.S., no cases have been found in New York State, according to Smith.

Symptoms of this respiratory illness include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, she said.

“Let me repeat, the immediate risk of this new virus for Steuben residents is low at this time,” Smith said. “But everyone should follow good health practices to reduce the spread of any illness this time of year.”

Good health practices are:

· Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Minimize close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing or sneezing. Stay home when sick.

· Cover mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Wash hands completely and regularly. It is recommended to wash with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds. Dry with a paper towel if available.

· Avoid sharing personal items with others, especially those who are sick, including utensils, cups, toothbrushes and towels.

· It is not too late to get a flu shot, which offers the most protection against the flu. Flu shot are available at most pharmacies, health care provider offices, and at Steuben Public Health. Call to schedule an appointment.

“If you recently traveled to China or have had close contact with someone who has returned from travel in China and feel sick with fever, cough, or trouble breathing, you should seek medical care right away,” Smith said. “Call ahead and tell the health care provider about your travel and symptoms so they can reduce any exposure.”

For more information about this new virus, visit the 2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Page at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov

For information on the coronavirus or other illnesses, please call Steuben Public Health at (607) 664- 2438.

The World Health Organization reported Thursday the new coronavirus was detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China and had not been previously found in humans. There are ongoing investigations to learn more about this new virus, according to the WHO.

Thousands of cases have been confirmed in China and other locations, and six cases have been confirmed to date in the United States.