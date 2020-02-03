LEICESTER — A Leicester resident is facing felony weapons charges after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office into a gun in a parking lot, Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty said Monday.

On Jan. 24 at approximately 6:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Harry’s Expressway Mart for the report of a person with a gun in the parking lot.

Police said the investigation of the incident revealed that Rey F. Figueroa-Cautino, 19, was in possession of a loaded Modelo Fast Echasa 7.65 caliber pistol. It was also found that the pistol had the serial numbers scratched off and the Figueroa-Cautino did not have a permit to possess a pistol.

Figueroa-Cautino was arrested and charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a class C felony, for illegally possessing a loaded firearm and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a class D felony, for possessing a defaced firearm.

Figueroa-Cautino was turned over to Central Booking Deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention as the charges were qualifying offenses for arraignment and the potential for bail under the Justice Reform Act. The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges. It was recommended that Figueroa-Cautino be held on $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.

Figueroa-Cautino was later arraigned at the Livingston County Centralized Arraignment Part (LC-CAP) at the Livingston County Jail before Town of Mount Morris Judge Robert Ossant. The Judge did remand Figueroa-Cautino to the custody of the Sheriff on the recommended bail of $1,500 cash or $3,000 bond.

Investigating the incident for the Sheriff’s Office were Sergeant Matthew Orman, Deputy Ryan Bulter and Deputy Matthew Thomas of the Patrol Division; Investigator Connor Sanford of the Criminal Investigations Division; and Deputy Michael Donals of the Forensic Identification Unit.