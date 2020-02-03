Annual Senate program honors women making a difference locally

ELMIRA — State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) is accepting nominations until Monday, March 16 for the Senate's 23rd annual "Women of Distinction" program to honor local women making outstanding contributions to area communities.

The Senate's "Women of Distinction" program coincides with a variety of Women's History Month events across New York. O’Mara and his Senate colleagues annually select one new “Woman of Distinction” from their respective legislative districts. This year’s honorees will be recognized at a statewide awards ceremony and reception in Albany in early May.

"The ‘Woman of Distinction’ tribute is a meaningful recognition. I look forward to this annual opportunity to honor an outstanding area citizen," said O’Mara, whose 58th Senate District encompasses all of Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Yates counties, and part of Tompkins County (the city and town of Ithaca, and the towns of Enfield, Newfield and Ulysses). "We all know someone who makes an enormous difference to the community at large. Whether she is a service provider, a teacher going above and beyond the call of duty, a businesswoman, or simply a community resident known for her good deeds, I'd like to see her recognized."

O’Mara has paid tribute to the following local “Women of Distinction” throughout his tenure in the Senate: Carol Berry of Hornell, a long-time regional library professional and director of the Dormann Library in Bath (2011); Virginia “Ginny” Houseknecht of Watkins Glen, a local Cornell Cooperative Extension educator and leader, and founder of the Southern Tier Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (2012); Beverly “Bev” Stamp, co-owner and operator of Lakewood Vineyards in Schuyler County, and a beloved ambassador of New York State’s nationally and internationally renowned wine and grape industry (2013); Lauren R. Snyder of Penn Yan, a well-known public health professional in Yates County who served as the county’s Public Health Director for 28 years before retiring in 2009 (2014); Linda Thomas, longtime owner and operator of the Wellsburg Diner in the village of Wellsburg (2015); Dawn R. Smith, Transition and Care Management (TCM) Program Manager at the Bath VA Medical Center and a well-known local veterans’ advocate (2016); Carmella Hoffman, Owner and Operator of Sunset View Creamery in Odessa, Schuyler County (2017); and,Kathryn J. Boor, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University (2018); and, last year, Pauline “Polly” Holbrook, a longtime stalwart of civic affairs in the city of Hornell and the Canisteo Valley.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Monday, March 16. Nominations can be submitted online through O’Mara’s Senate website, www.omara.nysenate.gov (scroll down the home page and click on the “Women of Distinction Nomination Form” banner).

Requests for a nomination form can be e-mailed to omara@nysenate.com, or call any of the senator’s offices in Elmira (607-735-9671), Bath (607-776-3201), and Albany (518-455-2091).