Keshequa, Mt. Morris school resource deputies receive DARE diplomas

MONTOUR FALLS — Livingston Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty on Monday announced the graduation of two Deputy Sheriffs from D.A.R.E training.

Deputy Scott Patterson and Deputy Ross Gerace attended the two-week D.A.R.E training in Montour Falls and received their diplomas on Jan. 24.

D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) was founded in 1983 and has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and 50-plus other countries. D.A.R.E. is a police officer-led series of classroom lessons that teaches students how to resist peer pressure and live productive drug and violence-free lives.

The topics covered in the D.A.R.E. training included: facilitation skills, brain-based and modalities learning, collaborative learning, classroom management, drug situations and substance abuse, stages of adolescent dependency, school violence/bullying, youth culture/youth gangs, media training, Deputy Sheriff/School relations, science based programming, working with classroom teacher, and P.I.E. (prevention, intervention, enforcement problem solving).

Deputy Patterson is assigned as the School Resource Deputy in the Mount Morris Central School District and will provide D.A.R.E. instruction to 5th grade students there.

Deputy Gerace is assigned as the School Resource Deputy in the Keshequa Central School District and will likewise provide D.A.R.E. instruction to 5th grade students there.

Deputy Patterson and Gerace join fellow School Resource Deputies Bob Holt at the Dansville Central School, Brittany Cushman at the Livonia Central School, and Becky Kane at the York Central School whom are already D.A.R.E. instructor certified and provide the D.A.R.E. curriculum to 5th graders in their assigned school districts each school year.

“Having six Deputy Sheriffs deployed in six school districts across the county is one of our best initiatives,” stated Sheriff Dougherty. “Not only are they protecting our classrooms but they are serving as mentors and role models in their respective schools. Through Deputy led instruction such as the DARE program, we are connecting with students prior to the bad habits forming and providing education to make good choices in the future. I continue to thank all the school administrations who partner with us and balance their budgets to have a School Resource Deputy on their campus, and also the Livingston County Board of Supervisors/County Administrator for making school safety a priority in Livingston County.”