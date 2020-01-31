Bank kicks off February canned food drive for local pantries

BUFFALO — Community Bank N.A. branches across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont have joined together to host a canned food drive throughout February. The 125 participating branches aim to collect 5,000 items for local food pantries and food banks.

This is the third consecutive year Community Bank N.A. has hosted a February food drive in honor of National Canned Food Month. In 2019, branches collected 4,127 nonperishable items for 30 local food pantries, shelves and banks.

“Our local food pantries need our support,” Community Bank N.A. VP Regional Retail Banking Manager Eric Garvin said. “We’re hopeful that the food collected from this drive will help keep their shelves stocked for weeks to come. We encourage all community members to scan your cupboards or grab an extra item from the store and give what you can at any participating Western New York branch.”

Participating local branches in the region include Fillmore, Wellsville Main, Bolivar, Olean North Union, Alfred, Bath, Palmyra, Corning North and West, Horseheads, Naples, Livonia, Painted Post, Hammondsport, Woodhull, Dansville, Mount Morris, Geneseo, Addison and Avon.

To participate in the food drive, bring your nonperishable canned food items to your local Community Bank N.A. by Feb. 28. For more information on the bank, visit cbnanews.com.