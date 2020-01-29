State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke stops in Hornell, talks economy

HORNELL — State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke launched a Whistlestop Tour of the 58th District Tuesday, making seven stops throughout the region.

The Whistlestop Tour pulled into Marino’s Restaurant for lunch on Loder Street in Hornell. Fittingly, one of the topics was the railroad industry and its impact on the Maple City.

Danks Burke, a Democrat, said the state should be making its New York City subway fleet in Hornell, which is home to Alstom’s cutting edge railcar production facility.

“More of those subway cars could be made right here in Hornell,” Danks Burke said. “We have companies right here that are world class experts in rail component construction, but there is no ‘Buy New York First’ rule in New York. So our tax dollars pay for subway parts that New York buys from overseas companies, instead of from us. That sure seems wrong when our taxes are so high and we could create jobs here. We need jobs.”

Danks Burke is hoping to secure a new position in the fall as she challenges Republican incumbent Tom O’Mara. The race is a rematch of 2016, when O’Mara, who has served in the Senate since 2011, defeated Danks Burke by 10 percentage points.

Danks Burke has received the endorsement of the Steuben County Democratic Committee, represented Tuesday by Shawn Hogan, Kathy Green and Andrea Meyer.

“Leslie ran a wonderful campaign in 2016 and came within a whisper of becoming the state senator for the 58th District,” said Hogan. “The constituents in the 58th District have been voting against their own best interests for many, many years. We need some dynamic, progressive leadership for this district to address many of the problems we face that impact our lives on a daily basis. Leslie has the vision, the energy and the vigor to make that happen.”

Danks Burke thanked Hogan and the committee for its support, stating that Green and Meyer are “the backbone of the Democratic Party in western Steuben County.”

Danks Burke, an Ithaca attorney, moved to the 58th District 15 years ago with her husband. The couple is now raising two children.

“We fell in love with this gorgeous place a decade and a half ago,” she said. “But more and more people are leaving this region. Our young people are leaving because they can’t find a future here. I meet parents and grandparents who tell me their children can’t stay when they finish school because they can’t find jobs. I meet students who tell me they’re going to leave their homes because they can’t afford it here. Our taxes are through the roof, but our children’s schools get less than schools in other parts of the state. Every child should have equal opportunity for education.”

Danks Burke said O’Mara has not delivered for the Southern Tier.

“My opponent might talk a good game, but when he goes to Albany he votes for programs that shortchange us,” Danks Burke said.

Danks Burke also hit at Democrat-controlled Albany, which she said has focused on New York City to the detriment of upstate interests. A Democratic representative for the 58th District would be more effective in Albany, she said.

“The state funds universal preK for kids in New York City but not here. How does that make sense?” she asked. “PreK is good for kids and good for working parents, whether you live in Bath or Brooklyn, Hornell or Harlem. … We don’t have a seat at the table, and we need one.”

Danks Burke addressed the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. In 2019, Hornell joined Watkins Glen and Elmira as regional winners of the $10 million grant.

“That comes from really hard work by local citizens who spend years on those grants and our local advocates deserve real applause,” she said. “But my question for Albany politicians who show up at the ribbon cutting and try to take credit for that, is what are you doing with the billions in taxes that we pay while you’re making us fight Hunger Games style over crumbs?

“The difference between a $10 million grant and $1 billion is the same as the difference between a $1 candy bar and a $100 grocery shopping trip for the week. I’m not clapping for the guy who was supposed to go get groceries for the week and comes back with one candy bar. The fact is the folks in Albany spend their sky high tax dollars to reward their political friends instead of growing jobs here. When cities here are the only places in the entire country that still haven’t come out of the 2008 Great Recession, we’re getting a raw deal. It’s time to stop settling for less.”

The Whistlestop Tour also visited Bath, Corning, Watkins Glen, Penn Yan, Elmira and Ithaca.