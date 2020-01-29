CUBA / MOUNT MORRIS — The Genesee Valley Greenway and its planning consultant Alta Planning + Design are hosting public presentations to discuss the existing condition of the Greenways and listen to the community's ideas on how to improve the trail, increasing use and increasing the economic impact of the trail.

The project will ultimately propose a prioritized list of projects that the Greenway will use to implement improvements. Events are planned in Cuba and Mount Morris.

The Cuba event is set for Friday, Feb. 7 from 1-7 p.m. at the Cuba Public Library, 39 East Main St, Cuba, New York 14727. Arrive at your convenience between 1-7 p.m. on Feb. 7 to discuss the Genesee Valley Greenway and your ideas for its future improvement, along with opportunities for it to be more integrated with your community to improve its economic impact.

The Mount Morris session will be held the following day on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-3 p.m. with the same goals in mind. The Mount Morris event will be held at Mt. Morris Central School, 30 Bonadonna Ave, Mt Morris, NY 14510. Ideas for the Greenway’s future improvement and opportunities for it to be more integrated with your community to improve its economic impact will again be discussed.

For further information call 585-493-3614 or write to Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, One Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY 14427.

