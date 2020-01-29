Increase proposed for Hornell City Schools under 1 percent

HORNELL — Hornell City School District officials are crunching the numbers in Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget, but a shift in the way that budget lines are combined means uncertainty for district officials and taxpayers.

The Hornell City School District would receive $30,882,160 in state aid under the $28.5 billion education budget proposal released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week.

Not including a scheduled boost in building aid reimbursements, Hornell’s aid package under the governor’s plan is $72,076 more than last year, an increase of 0.29 percent.

If a proposed $135,786 increase in building aid is included in the spending calculation, Hornell’s state aid goes up $207,862 under Cuomo’s proposal, a 0.68 percent increase over last year.

Cuomo released his 2021 New York State budget proposal a week ago, but there appears to be greater uncertainty this year about how state aid to local school districts can be categorized and spent.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is asking the state Legislature to spend $826 million more on schools than last year in the 2020-21 budget — a 3 percent increase that would bring the state's total annual education investment to $28.5 billion.

Cuomo’s budget promises greater resources for high-need districts. Foundation Aid — which districts use for the day to day operations of their schools — is the most integral and closely watched assistance category provided by the state. Cuomo’s budget stipulates that 85 percent of the planned increase in Foundation Aid must go to the highest needs districts.

At first glance, the Hornell City School District appears in be in line for a significant increase in Foundation Aid under Cuomo’s budget.

The city school district received $18,996,564 in Foundation Aid last year after the final budget was approved by the state Legislature.

Cuomo’s proposal for 2020-21 calls for Hornell to receive $22,726,924 in Foundation Aid — a $3,730,360 increase. But alas, it’s not a real comparison. Hornell School Superintendent Jeremy Palotti explained why.

“The governor combined (several) aid categories into one under the concept of ‘Foundation Aid.’ His number includes BOCES aid and a few others that in prior years (were) separated,” Palotti said.

To get an idea of what Hornell’s “real” Foundation Aid number is, it’s important to know what Hornell will spend on BOCES services and how much it will be reimbursed for those services. Hornell received $3.5 million in BOCES aid last year.

“What we see here right now, is very difficult to plan of off. With BOCES, you don’t get the aid if you don’t spent the money,” Palotti said.

Palotti said the district is working on getting the information it needs.

“(Are they) numbers that we established within our budget last year and that we submitted to the state in September? Or (maybe) they are numbers that they got via BOCES in November . . . we are digging in and asking a few questions.”

Other assistance categories included now under Foundation Aid include “Hardware and Technology” and “Software, Library and Text Book.” Hornell received about $160,000 of aid for those items last year.

“The piece that is tricky is that we have to break this apart,” Palotti said. “We have to break that ($22,726,924) number apart. We have to look back into what they call export reports, to where are they getting these numbers from.”

District officials expect to have a better idea of how the governor’s proposal will break down by the time the Hornell Board of Education meets Feb. 5.

“By the time of our (next) board meeting, a week from Wednesday, We should have a better idea of what it looks like,” Palotti said. “My goal is to have a better picture, of what things look like. We are diving through, asking some people at the state level, also the Association of State School Superintendents. We are pulling things together and we should have a better handle.”