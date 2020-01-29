Some changes in store for 2020

WELLSVILLE — Allegany County United Way will continue to proudly administer the VITA Program as it does each year, but some changes are in store for 2020.

This program is invaluable, as it provides free income tax preparation services to hundreds of local families in Allegany County. Due to some restructuring of the organization, the VITA program will be operating a little differently this year.

Director and VITA Coordinator, Amanda Joyce-Phelps explains, “Last year proved to be a little taxing for our staff and volunteers. In order to keep the VITA program in our community and run it successfully, we had to make some changes for the upcoming season. This year, filers are asked to call 2-1-1 to make an appointment to meet with a volunteer in our Wellsville office. During this time we will go through the intake process and the filer will be asked to leave their tax information with us to be prepared (in house) by one of our wonderful certified volunteer tax professionals.

“Once prepared, the filer will be notified and asked to stop back for the final step of reviewing the return. ACUW will not be offering any face-to-face tax prep appointments this year, only drop-off appointments. We believe that this will prove to be a much more efficient way to run the VITA program and assure its success. As a reminder, you can also prepare and file your own taxes online at www.myfreetaxes.com. We are proud to be able to continue to offer this program, and are looking forward to another great VITA season.”

Filers must have an income of $66,000 or less in the 2019 tax year. No walk-in appointments will be available. 2-1-1 is taking appointments now so call soon to reserve your spot.