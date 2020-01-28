Wellsville will have building appraised

WELLSVILLE — In the market for some Main Street real estate?

The Village of Wellsville is moving closer to putting the Municipal Building up for sale.

Monday night, Trustee Jeremy Cole reported he has spoken with an appraiser and toured the building since the village and town offices have vacated the structure, the village to 23 North Main and the town to the Municipal Airport.

Staff from the Department of Public Works will finish cleanup of the structure and remove any remaining furniture that is unwanted.

DPW chief Bill Whitfield said the project is something his staff is targeting to get done this winter. Whitfield said DPW should have no trouble hitting the village’s goal of having the building cleaned out by Feb. 20. Whitfield agreed to tour the building with the appraiser to answer any questions that might come up.

More on the future of the Municipal Building will appear in The Spectator’s annual Progress Edition out in print Sunday.

In other Main Street business Monday night, the village moved to switch up the arrangement of handicap parking spaces. Trustee Mike Roeske brought forth a suggestion from a resident asking for another handicap spot in the area of the Modern Diner.

After a brief discussion, the board agreed to swap one of the handicap spots located across the street to the Modern Diner side of Main Street to accommodate the request.

In other business

The board approved a special event permit from the Wellsville Fire Co. and the Dyke Street Engine Co. to hold a gun raffle, with food and beverages, at the Main Street Fire Station on May 2 from 3 p.m. until done. Gaylord’s Gun Shop will handle gun law compliance.

Fire Chief Barney Dillie said the department is having a budget meeting Tuesday “incorporating the direction and comments from the village.”

The board authorized the Allegany County bid renewal for sludge disposal, which includes all the municipalities in the county. The bid runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

The board authorized work up to $100,000 towards Niles Hill substation engineering.

The board approved the STOP DWI contract, which pays for officer’s overtime during special DWI patrols. The Wellsville PD’s budget is $9,300.

The board approved the sale of an X-Mark mower to the Town of Wellsville for $2,000.